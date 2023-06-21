Canadian travel advisors vote J’ca as favourite honeymoon destination Loop Jamaica

Canadian travel advisors voted Jamaica as their ‘Favourite Tourist Board – Caribbean’ and ‘Favourite Destination – Honeymoon’ in Baxter Media’s annual Agents’ Choice Readership Survey.

The Jamaica Tourist Board accepted the distinguished industry awards during a celebratory presentation ceremony hosted at the Arcadian Court in downtown Toronto on June 15.

The elegant gala event was attended by close to 400 guests, including Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White, who was in Toronto throughout the week to conduct meetings with Canadian travel industry partners, travel advisors and media.

A record-breaking 6,551 travel advisors cast their votes in the 2023 edition of the Baxter Agents’ Choice Readership Survey.

This year, Canadian agents from coast to coast weighed in on their favourite industry suppliers across more than 40 categories, including tourism boards, airlines, hotels, tour operators and cruise lines.

Racquel Queensborough – the JTB’s long-time Business Development Manager for Southwestern Ontario, Metro Toronto and GTA West regions – was also honoured with an individual ‘Favourite Supplier Representative’ award.

Alongside her JTB Canada colleagues, Queensborough is responsible for driving sales and increasing visitor arrivals to the island by collaborating in Canadian airlines, tour operators, consortiums, retail agents and other travel industry partners.