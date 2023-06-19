Canadian woman alleges robbery after altercation, split with ex Loop Jamaica

A Canadian woman who claimed she was robbed of her designer clothes and furniture when she went to move them from her ex-boyfriend’s house is expected to have her day in court in November.

Corine Pinnock, who is in Canada, is expected to participate in the two-day trial that is scheduled for November 13 and 14 via video link.

Pinnock is claiming that she lost $5.5 million between the stolen items and repairing a truck that she had hired to move her items.

More than half a dozen people have been charged with various crimes coming out of the incident that occurred in August 2020 in the Cassava Piece community in St Andrew.

Kristan “Tia” Rowe, Lamar Henry, Sheril Anderson, Marcia Vassell, Britny Barracks, Samoy Anderson, and Brinell Anderson are facing the court in connection with the matter.

According to reports, the complainant was involved with a man from Cassava Piece. Since 2016, she had reportedly been visiting Jamaica to be with her boyfriend.

During her stay, she would book into a hotel. He convinced her to add two rooms to his mother’s house in Cassava Piece, where she could stay when she visits to Jamaica.

The relationship lasted until July 2020, when Pinnock reportedly decided to end it. In August, she hired a truck to remove the furniture that had been bought for the room.

During her attempt to move, an altercation reportedly developed, and the delivery truck was allegedly damaged, the driver assaulted, and the furniture removed.

A report was made, and after a lengthy investigation, the police made the arrests.