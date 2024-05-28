Canadian woman charged with disorderly conduct at NMIA Loop Jamaica

Law enforcers from the Norman Manley Airport Police Station arrested and charged a Canadian national for disorderly conduct following an incident at the airport in Kingston on Monday, May 27.

Charged is 43-year-old Lisa Bhudri, an insurance manager of Alyssum Street, Ontario, Canada.

Reports are that about 8:30 pm, during the final stages of the boarding process of a flight, Bhudri got engaged in a heated argument with a family concerning a child.

She reportedly proceeded to scold the child before the airline staff and crew intervened.

It is alleged that Bhudri then escalated the situation by becoming both physically and verbally aggressive towards the airline staff.

The police were summoned, and Bhudri reportedly continued in the same vein, and verbally assaulted the law enforcers.

She was subsequently arrested and removed from the flight, and was later charged.

She was scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, May 28.