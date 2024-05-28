Canadian woman charged with disorderly conduct at NMIA Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Canadian woman charged with disorderly conduct at NMIA Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

SAINT’s Fashion Face scouts a new class

PNP threatens protests, court action re Gov’t’s Portmore parish push

Djokovic battles into 2nd round of French Open after Herbert triumph

Content creator Yahneake Sterling Russell on why you need SPF now!

Petrojam hails slain footballer Rafiek Thomas

Furniture, facelift and fans for Josephine Glasspole Basic School

Canadian woman charged with disorderly conduct at NMIA

Shericka Jackson returns to action in Oslo on Thursday

Timo Werner to stay on loan at Tottenham for next season

15-year-old girl from Fairy Hill, Portland missing from May 8

Tuesday May 28

26°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Law enforcers from the Norman Manley Airport Police Station arrested and charged a Canadian national for disorderly conduct following an incident at the airport in Kingston on Monday, May 27.

Charged is 43-year-old Lisa Bhudri, an insurance manager of Alyssum Street, Ontario, Canada.

Reports are that about 8:30 pm, during the final stages of the boarding process of a flight, Bhudri got engaged in a heated argument with a family concerning a child.

She reportedly proceeded to scold the child before the airline staff and crew intervened.

It is alleged that Bhudri then escalated the situation by becoming both physically and verbally aggressive towards the airline staff.

The police were summoned, and Bhudri reportedly continued in the same vein, and verbally assaulted the law enforcers.

She was subsequently arrested and removed from the flight, and was later charged.

She was scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, May 28.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

SAINT’s Fashion Face scouts a new class

Jamaica News

PNP threatens protests, court action re Gov’t’s Portmore parish push

Sport

Djokovic battles into 2nd round of French Open after Herbert triumph

More From

Jamaica News

Senior medical officer in Manchester dies

The board, directorate and staff members of the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), and in particular the Mandeville Regional Hospital (MRH) in Manchester are saddened by the death of former lo

Sport

See also

Shericka Jackson returns to action in Oslo on Thursday

Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson will return to action on Thursday at the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway, the sixth stop on the Wanda Diamond League schedule.
Jackson is set to compete in t

Jamaica News

15-year-old girl from Fairy Hill, Portland missing from May 8

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Rediann Wilson of Zion Hill district, Fairy Hill, Portland, who has been missing since Wednesday, May 8.
She is of brown complexion, medium build

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Well known football player from Jamaica shot dead by gunmen

A popular football player in Jamaica’s Premier league, Rafeik Thomas,  was shot and killed in Denham Town West Kingston on Tuesday during a house invasion carried out by gunmen.
Another man

Sport

Thompson-Herah finishes last in 100m at Pre Classic, Sha’Carri wins

Shanieka Ricketts was the best-placed Jamaican at the meet, finishing third in the women’s triple jump with a mark of 14.55 metres

Jamaica News

Five-day water supply disruption scheduled for sections of Manchester

The National Water Commission (NWC) has advised that water supply to customers served by the Victoria Town Pump Station in Manchester will be suspended from 10am on Wednesday, May 29 to 6pm on Sunday,

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols