Candice McLeod booked for Ostrava meeting | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Candice McLeod leads a strong 400m line-up for the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Ostrava on May 31.

The Olympic 4x400m bronze medallist, who finished fifth in the individual 400m at the Tokyo Games, will take on 2018 European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic and her fellow Polish Olympic relay medallists Anna Kielbasinska and Natalia Kaczmarek, as well as Lada Vondrova of the Czech Republic.

These leading sprinters join a long list of global stars already announced for the meeting, including Olympic 100m hurdles bronze medallist Megan Tapper of Jamaica, Gianmarco Tamberi, Miltiadis Tentoglou, Joe Kovacs, Tom Walsh, Femke Bol, Johannes Vetter, Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch, Patryk Dobek, Nijel Amos, Lamecha Girma, Barbora Spotakova, Sara Kolak and Maria Andrejczyk.

Also listed to compete is US sprinter Allyson Felix, who will make an appearance eight years since her first – and, so far, only – appearance in Ostrava.

The 11-time Olympic medallist, who earlier this year announced that 2022 would be her final season as an athlete, will contest the 200m in the Czech city.

Back in 2014 Felix won the 200m in Ostrava in 22.75 and then went on to win the Diamond League title, clocking a world-leading 22.02. Already this year the 36-year-old has set a season’s best of 22.40 over 200m.