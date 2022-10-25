Candlelight vigil for social media influencer Slickianna Loop Jamaica

Candlelight vigil for social media influencer Slickianna Loop Jamaica
Scores of people are now gathered at Kingston Jerk Centre at 2 Chelsea Avenue in Kingston for a candlelight vigil being held in remembrance of social media influencer Aneka “Slickianna” Townsend.

Townsend’s body was fished from the sea in Reading, St James, on Friday.

Reports are that about 9:30am on Friday, individuals went to the beach and discovered her partially decomposing body floating in the water.

Friends, family and well-wishers gather at the candlelight vigil in Kingston to pay respects to Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend.

The St James police have named Rushane Patterson, otherwise called ‘Chizzie’ of a Prospect District, Hanover address as a person of interest in their ongoing investigation into the death of the 35-year-old.

However, despite being given until 5pm Saturday to report to police personnel, up to midday Monday, he had still not done so.

With lit candles in hand, friends, family and well-wishers paid their respects to Townsend on Monday.

