CanEx returns for fifth staging in Ja next month Loop Jamaica

Organisers of the CanEX Jamaica Business Conference and Expo are now adding the finishing touches to the preparation for the fifth staging of the event which will be hosted at the Montego Bay Convention Centre between September 15 to 17.

CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo is a business-to-business (B2B) conference that returns to Montego Bay after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.

Minister of Agriculture in St Vincent and the Grenadine, Saboto Caesar, who will once again be in attendance at the event, voiced the need to develop a robust cannabis industry in the region.

“CanEx Jamaica continues to blaze the trail and drive the sorts of conversations and connections that we need to develop a strong and vibrant cannabis industry throughout the Caribbean. We are proud to continue to attend and support this important industry platform,” the CanEx release quoted Caesar as saying.

Founder of CanEx, Douglas K Gordon shared that an increased number of regional stakeholders will participate in this year’s staging of the conference which will provide key information on the fledgling industry.

The conference will also feature a wealth of high-profile and powerful speakers, and experts to discuss a wide range of topics across the industry.

Investors, business operators, and entrepreneurs looking to venture into the lucrative cannabis industry will benefit from the participation of high-value networking, discussions and marketing opportunities from international participants at the event.

“We’re excited to see that more islands are moving forward to participate in the legal market to allow their citizens access to this wonderful medicine as well as to empower their citizens to enter and benefit from the growth and development that awaits this industry,” Gordon is quoted as saying in a release from CanEx.

“What a lot of folks still fail to realise is that in terms of the global opportunity and how this can benefit the citizens of the Caribbean directly, we are in the very, very early stages of this industry and for me that is incredibly exciting and invigorating”.

Additionally, a special Marcus Garvey Award has been included in this year’s awards ceremony.

Since its inception in 2016, CanEx has brought together cannabis industry professionals from over 37 countries across North America, the Caribbean, Europe, South and Central America and Africa to discuss the latest advances in the medicinal, health/wellness, legal, regulatory, business and investment landscapes. The event features presentations, panel discussions and exhibitions from experts, policymakers, researchers and business people, and provides a professional platform for knowledge sharing and high-level business networking.

It has hosted more than 250 speakers and 5,000 attendees.