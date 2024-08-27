CAPE students maintain high level of performance

The Ministry of Education and Youth is reporting that students across Jamaica maintained a high level of performance in the May/June 2024 sitting of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams, said Unit 1 had 31,783 subject entries of which 30,136 were sat, with a pass rate of 90 per cent.

For Unit 2, of those who sat, there was a pass rate of 91 per cent.

“The CAPE Unit 1 and 2 results for 2024 did not show significant percentage variations from those of 2023, only a difference of about 0.1 per cent in 2024 when compared to the results in 2023 for Unit 1 and for Unit 2, a difference of 0.8 per cent when compared to the results of 2023. However, we did see improvements in 13 subject areas in Unit 1 and 16 subject areas in Unit 2,” Williams explained.

She was addressing Monday’s (August 26) press conference to provide a report on Jamaica’s performance in the May/June 2024 CSEC and CAPE examinations, at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston.

The following CAPE Unit 1 subjects had pass rates of 90 per cent and above: Caribbean Studies – 94 %, Computer Science – 91%, Entrepreneurship – 93%, Environmental Science – 94%, French – 92%, Geography – 99%, Green Engineering – 97%, History – 92%, Information Technology – 91%, Law – 92%, Literatures In English – 95%, Performing Arts –100%, Physical Education and Sport – 96%, Physics – 96%, Sociology – 93%, Spanish – 91% and Tourism –95%.

Pass rates of 90 per cent and above were achieved in the following Unit 2 subjects: Chemistry – 95%, Computer Science – 98%, Digital Media – 96%, Environmental Science – 96%, Food and Nutrition – 95%, French –100%, Geography – 99%, Performing Arts (Dance) –100%, Performing Arts (Drama) –100%, Performing Arts (Music) –100%, Physical Education and Sport – 100%, Physics – 97%, Sociology –97%, Spanish – 100%, and Tourism – 96%.

“I want to congratulate all our students who sat their CAPE subjects, and we wish you all the best as you transition to the next stage of your life,” the minister said.