Capleton Recovering After Crashing His Mercedes-Benz

Capleton is recovering following a recent car accident he was involved in.

According to reports, the reggae artist was involved in a serious accident in St. Thomas on Tuesday morning (August 9). The singer’s manager shared that the “Fireman” artist suffered minor injuries from the accident. The car that Capleton was traveling in was reportedly overturned while on the Llandewey around 5 am. The “That Day Will Come” singer was the driver and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Capleton’s manager Claudette Kemp confirmed that the artist is at home resting after the ordeal. She did not share more details about the accident.

“The vehicle write-off but he is okay. He is recuperating at home,” Kemp was quoted as saying by the Jamaica Observer news.

A photo shows the artist’s Mercedes Benz black SUV lying on its top with the driver’s side of the door opened.

Capleton, whose real name is Clifton Bailey, is the older brother of Olympic athlete Aileen Bailey. He is reputed in reggae and dancehall as the ‘King of Fire’ and known for tracks like “The Day Will Come,” “Jah Jah City,” and other radical tracks.

The DJ Khaled collaborator has not spoken as yet. He is scheduled to perform on August 11 at Acoustic Inna Di City in New Kingston.