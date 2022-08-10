Capleton speaks out after crash; thanks fans for well wishes Loop Jamaica

International reggae artiste Clifton ‘Capleton’ Bailey, has broken his silence and has come out to thank his fans and loved ones for the many wishes they sent out since he was involved in a car crash in St Thomas on Tuesday.

Reports from the police are that the entertainer was leaving a show in St Thomas on Tuesday when his vehicle overturned on the Llandewey main road.

“I was in an accident today. While driving with my family but I am home resting now. Give thanks for all your well wishes worldwide. Jah Bless,” said the artiste on his social media page.

Reports are that after the incident the artiste and his family members were taken to a medical facility where they were treated.

The incident left scores of fans in shock.