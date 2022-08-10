Capleton speaks out after crash; thanks fans for well wishes Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Capleton speaks out after crash; thanks fans for well wishes Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Drop off your e-waste at any NSWMA facility

Renowned cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen dies after car crash

Capleton speaks out after crash; thanks fans for well wishes

US congratulates Ja, provides US$2m for Cyber Centre of Excellence

Lisa Hanna is an inspiration for nation’s youth, says Mark Golding

Stone-throwing women land licensed gun holder in hot water

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum provides support for Sunshine Girls

Lisa Hanna leaving representational politics

British track coach banned for life for sexual misconduct

Forward Timo Werner returns to Leipzig after Chelsea stint

Wednesday Aug 10

23?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

International reggae artiste Clifton ‘Capleton’ Bailey, has broken his silence and has come out to thank his fans and loved ones for the many wishes they sent out since he was involved in a car crash in St Thomas on Tuesday.

Reports from the police are that the entertainer was leaving a show in St Thomas on Tuesday when his vehicle overturned on the Llandewey main road.

“I was in an accident today. While driving with my family but I am home resting now. Give thanks for all your well wishes worldwide. Jah Bless,” said the artiste on his social media page.

Reports are that after the incident the artiste and his family members were taken to a medical facility where they were treated.

The incident left scores of fans in shock.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Drop off your e-waste at any NSWMA facility

Sport

Renowned cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen dies after car crash

Entertainment

Blue IQ worships the ‘Superwoman’

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce to receive OJ, Jackson to be conferred with CD

Sprinting legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be accorded the Order of Jamaica, the country’s fifth-highest honour, when the awards are handed out on National Heroes Day on Monday, October 17.
Fras

Jamaica News

See also

UPDATE: Capleton ‘okay’ after St Thomas car crash

Dancehall star Capleton was involved in a serious car accident in the community of Llandewey in St Thomas early this morning. The deejay crashed and overturned his black Benz while driving h

Entertainment

Sean Paul goes platinum with ‘Baby Boy’ featuring Beyonc?

Dancehall star Sean Paul can add another platinum certification to what is already a glittering r?sum? as ‘Baby Boy’, his 2003 collab with R&B diva Beyonc?, is now certified platinum in the U

Sport

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world-leading 100m time in Poland

Shericka Jackson logged yet another impressive victory as the Jamaican won the women’s 200m with plenty in hand in 21.84

Jamaica News

Lisa Hanna leaving representational politics

Four-term Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern, the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Lisa Hanna has announced that she will be leaving representational politics.
Hanna, who is the Oppositio

Sport

World U20: Gold for Kerrica Hill as Jamaica finish 2nd on medal table

The standout individual performer of the day was undoubtedly Hill, who powered to gold in the women’s 100m hurdles in a championship record

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols