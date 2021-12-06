Captain Sheldon does it all, adds zing to ‘Tiki Pon da Sea’ experience | Loop Jamaica

Have you ever just wanted to go where the day takes you, live in the moment and not be burdened by the demands of a corporate job?

It is a rat race many endure daily but fortunately for Sheldon Graham, that is one problem he does not have.

As boat captain of the vessel ‘Tiki Pon da Sea’, Graham gets to chart his own course and enjoy life cruising along Negril’s picturesque coastline.

It’s a job that provides the 33-year-old former para-sailor with equal amounts of pleasure and purpose.

Graham, who also goes by the name ‘Beckham’ because of his football skills, shared that from a tender age, water has been in his blood despite his grandmother trying her best to keep him ‘on dry land’.

‘My grandma used to tell me not to go to sea, but I have always enjoyed being around the sea and being in the water.’

‘I don’t regret a moment spent with [her], but I would just want to go swim and have fun with my friends,’ Graham explained.

The seafarer, who has lived all his life in Negril, noted that passion for the sea was renewed two years ago when he accepted an offer from long-time friend Derval Scarlett, operator of ‘Tiki Pon da Sea’ to sail along the 7-Mile Beach every day and get paid for it.

‘When he pitched the idea to me, I knew it would be a success and it has been. It is really fun, so I enjoy what I do.’

‘Most of the time, I meet really cheerful people and though it can be a challenge sometimes, I still love it,’ he said.

As suspected, there is no such thing as a typical day for Graham who says his start time is dependent on how business goes on any given day.

‘I don’t have a favourite time of day to sail, once I am around the steering wheel, I am having fun. Right now, the lunch cruise is where it’s at because of course, the chefs do an excellent job and while they are cooking lunch, I serve the drinks.’

The good vibes keep flowing with Graham and the crew who know how to entertain as their guests sip ice-cold Red Stripe beer, a favourite among tourists.

Having learned of the popularity of the tour, the beer brand recently booked its own trip, highlighting ‘Tiki Pon da Sea’ in Red Stripe’s Jamaican Experiences series.

Red Stripe junior brand manager Arnaldo Martin had nothing but praise.

‘We’re always looking for authentic Jamaican experiences that celebrate our culture and the things that make us unique. When we heard about ‘Tiki Pon da Sea’ and the kind of vibe and energy Sheldon brings to the tour, we had to literally get on board. There’s no better way to enjoy the beauty of Negril, than with the warmth of the Jamaican sun, great food, and a cold Red Stripe.’

Though confessing that business has slowed over the last twenty months, Graham asserted that there is still a great mix of life and laughter or freedom and serenity, that the Caribbean Sea purveys, whatever your preference.

‘Tiki Pon da Sea’ proffers those choices to its patrons in a truly magical way and as Graham longingly affirms, ‘We always have new things up our sleeve, so I just want everything to go back to normal so more things can come to fruition and more people can get to enjoy things like this.’