Car crash causes another power outage in Port Royal | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
After one week of darkness for some

Loop News

JPS said a car crash caused the latest power outage

After several days without electricity and finally having the power restored to some homes, a few Port Royal residents are again without power.

The Jamaica Public Service in a message on its social media page on Monday said customers in the Harbour View area, as well as some sections of Port Royal, are currently without power following a motor vehicle accident that left several wires leading into the communities damaged.

“Teams are working to have power restored in the shortest possible time,” the JPS said.

The power lines that were damaged by the crash

The light and power company said some of the areas that have also been affected and are still without power are: Stellar Rd to Dorado Dr, 7 Miles, and Shooters Hill.

A few days ago reports emerged that Port Royal residents who have been without electricity since last Tuesday also lost the water supply to the community over the weekend.

Residents of the community which falls within the East Kingston and Port Royal constituency were then promised by the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) that their electricity supply would be restored on Friday, but that did not happen, with them being left a promise that it would have been restored by Saturday.

Some residents have since reported that electricity has since returned to their homes. There are however other reports that the motor vehicle has caused damage in the same East Kingston community and have again left some citizens in darkness

