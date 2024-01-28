Car stolen in Duhaney Park, St Andrew recovered same day in Santa Cruz Loop Jamaica

In a swift operation on Saturday, January 27, the Area 3 Highway Patrol successfully recovered a stolen motor vehicle and apprehended a suspect on Logwood main road in St Elizabeth.

Acting on information, the team signalled the driver of a white Nissan AD Wagon to stop.

The driver refused to comply, leading to a pursuit.

The Santa Cruz Quick Response Team provided vital support, resulting in the vehicle being intercepted on Main Street in Santa Cruz.

The driver attempted to escape on foot, seeking refuge in a nearby store in the process.

Quick and decisive action by the police led to the successful apprehension of the suspect, who has since been charged with dangerous and reckless driving, and is under investigation in connection with the larceny of the motor vehicle. As a result, his identity is being withheld at present.

The vehicle was reported stolen hours earlier in Duhaney Park, St Andrew.

The police said the successful operation highlights the dedication and efficiency of law enforcers in addressing criminal activities and ensuring the safety of communities.

The police hierarchy in the parish has sent out a reminder to criminals that the parish will not be used as a route for, or to host, illegal activities.