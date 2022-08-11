Carbyne Capital duo ‘buying invoices’ and providing cash up front Loop Jamaica

Founders of Carbyne Capital Investments Rajiv Ebanks and Martin Nesbesth identified a problem and set out to solve it.

How? By “buying invoices”.

Starting out in the agriculture sector and by using their savings, Carbyne Capital Investments provided a solution for farmers who sold produce to hotels but, based on credit terms of contracts, were required to wait 45 to 60 days for payment.

Ebanks and Nesbeth, the velvet glove and iron fist of Carbyne Capital, respectively, stepped in to offer a service by purchasing invoices at a discount and giving farmers cash up front, while Carbyne waits to collect from the hotels. This non-traditional product is called factor financing.

The duo is now in several other sectors. A common question they’re asked: What’s the catch?

According to the entrepreneurs, there is no catch as a major objective of the business is supporting local businesses to scale up and meet the demands of large domestic and international supply chains.

