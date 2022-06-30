Carbyne Capital to expand supply chain solutions to Muslim community | Loop Jamaica

Factor financing company, Carbyne Capital Investments Limited (CCI), is seeking to expand its services of supply chain solutions to the Muslim community to help grow their businesses.

Speaking at a Muslim Businesses Empowerment Seminar held in Ocho Rios on Sunday, June 26, Director and Co-Founder of CCI, Rajiv Ebanks highlighted the benefits of supply-chain financing solutions and how it supports businesses, particularly those within the Muslim community.

In explaining how the model works, Ebanks made it clear that the financial solutions are not treated as loans nor is it debt.

“It’s not an interest-based lending product…it’s not a loan, it’s not debt. We are in a trade space together… assign us your contracts, assign us your payments and we’ll you get you the capital needed” said Ebanks.

Furthermore, in addressing the group, Ebanks explained that the company seeks to accelerate cash flow, save time on accounts receivables and offers an affordable solution to financing for small, medium and large companies, irrespective of the industry.

He went on to share the benefits of supply chain finance for small businesses and how Carbyne customizes each transaction based on the needs of the client.

“We are talking no processing fees, no late fees… just what is agreed between you our clients and Carbyne. It also reduces the risk of bad debt since the company does its own due diligence on the buyer. It gives you limitless funding opportunities to grow your business,” added Ebanks.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Home Choice Jamaica, Kareema Muncey, said this seminar is about “breaking boundaries in Islamic finance for the empowerment of the Muslim community.” –

CCI was started in 2016 with one client in the farming industry. Through factor financing, the farmer was able to scale up his business, increase staff and maintain his supply chain with a large hotel.

Over the years CCI has expanded its services into a number of industries such as construction and mining, manufacturing, government services, marketing, recycling, creatives and agriculture given the great demand for this type of financial product in all sectors.

Sunday’s inaugural conference was hosted and sponsored by Home Choice Jamaica, Carbyne Capital Investments Ltd and Victoria Mutual Wealth Management.