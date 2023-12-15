Cardi B Clash With Nicki Minaj For Shading Her and Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B issued a response to Nicki Minaj for throwing shade at her and Megan Thee Stallion.

Nicki Minaj is slamming Billboard and several other persons in the industry for mistreating her after Billboard seemingly “threatened” her with cutting her first-week numbers after she announced a cash competition.

On Thursday night, Minaj and her fan base promoted a competition for 100 fans to receive a benefit. Minaj asked fans to post their album receipts online to be picked.

“In that case you’re one of my 100 barbz for my surprise. Barbz, show PROOF of your 4 vinyls or 4 digital downloads (each cover) & you could win what he just did. A chance to help me pick the next 3 songs for the #GagCity2 edition that comes out in 5 days. In person ;)” the tweet read.

However, it seems Billboard got wind of the promotion and warned Nicki Minaj about it affecting her album sales numbers. Nicki went off on a rant about the organization being corrupted and biased against her.

“There are 4 companies that are still trying their hardest to bring me down. But GOD. holla @ y’all tmrw,” she wrote in a tweet.

Nicki Minaj explained that her Barbz contest was the issue. “Been discussing my 100 barbz contest for months. They said billboard reached out to say they gon take away sales for me telling y’all about the 100 barb thing. Can’t wait until these next 6 hours are up so I can tell y’all some sh*t. You can give out millions in cashapp money, tho,” she said, taking shots at Cardi B.

She continued, “Lol so barbz, me asking you to show PROOF of something that was already DELIVERED OR PURCHASED IS AGAINST THE RULES. SO pls disregard. Apologies,” the rapper said in a now-deleted post.

Minaj also alleged that Billboard is ducking out her accurate sales numbers to make it seem like her album was selling less and said the first-week figures need to be corrected.

“They so mad. They said 170-190 knowing it was 200k alry. Then they said it was 199 just so that 2 wouldn’t leave they mouf chi. It’s at 300 but once they filter out 100k, you’ll be none the fking wiser. I’m being punished for: Not signing a 360, making great music[,] having great fans[,] and for not leaving the game so their new Nicki’s (who signed 360 deals) can be propped up to look as tho they are a lot more successful than they rlly are. Having too much power,” Minaj said in another now-deleted tweet.

She also took shots at Cardi B.

“Lol they changed all those other rules specifically for me yet their own ‘ppl’ are the ones suffering from it & will CONTINUE to. I don’t need any validation. Album is phenomenal & my fans as well as others love it. But they’re soooooooooo angry they couldn’t stop me.”

Cardi B also seemingly reacted to her fans jumping in to defend her. Cardi liked a tweet of one fan explaining that the Cashapp partnership for “Wap” featuring Megan Thee Stallion took place during the second week of the song release and that the song was already No. 1 and required “proof of purchase” and didn’t even require fans to be Cardi B fans but that they should be a woman who could use extra funds.

Cardi B also popped into the comments section of the Neighborhood Talk and reacted to her liked tweet being posted.

“Please post who was liking sh*t with my name in it first. Please post how because of that I started gettin dragged on Twitter about lies!! Ya always posting my response but never when I’m being antagonized and lied on.. I was minding my business!! WAP debuted at # 1 and I teamed off with cashapp AFTER to give away money for women who was in need during the pandemic.. no mention or purchase of my music needed!! It was to help THEM. Ya keep poking at me with narratives and then when I finally response I’m the issue. Keep my name out ya mouth!!” the rapper said.

In the meantime, NickiMinaj also dragged journalist Elliot Wilson and DJ Envy after they both took shots at her.

Wilson had reacted the day before shading Nicki for being on Kai Cenat’s Live stream rather than traditional “hip hop journalism” interviews. She also celebrated breaking Twitch Live Stream when she appeared on Kai Cenat Live.

She added another tweet targeting Breakfast Club’s DJ Envy.

“Remember how cocky dj envy was when he was saying he black balls my music on the radio? Ask yourself how a DJ could get away w/that behavior. Then I remember him selling them busted houses & I have to laugh…We prayed, envy. 1 by 1… God will show y’all that you are NOT GOD.”