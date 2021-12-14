Cardi B Creates History With 3rd Diamond Single “I Like It” With J Balvin, Bad Bunny

Cardi B is now the first female rapper in history with three diamond certified songs.

As Cardi B said before, she likes dollars, and she likes diamonds, and one way she likes her diamonds are diamond selling singles. Yesterday the Bronx rapper took to her Instagram to share the news that her single “I Like It,” which features Latino rappers J Balvin, and Bad Bunny, is now officially diamond certified.

On her, Instagram Live the Bronx native thanked fans for the continuous support they have shown her throughout the years. “I want to say thank you to my fans and tell y’all that I fucking love y’all. I’m thankful and grateful”. In the caption of Cardi’s post announcing her achievement, she also thanked both J Balvin and Bad Bunny for collaborating with her on this song, “…..and now ANOTHER ? record from a collab with 2 people I look up to and love so much, @jbalvin & @badbunnypr”.

The 29-year-old Grammy rapper spoke to fans about how nervous she felt about releasing the song, “I was really nervous for this record because I feel like this record was kind of long, and you know I have an English Hip-Hop album, and I feel like it only had one verse, and the hook was in English,” she said.

Cardi B also shared with us a fun fact about the song, saying, “This song started my great relationship with Balenciaga and is the record that gets me the most coins since it’s requested for commercials and brands all the time.”

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officially certified “I Like It” becoming 10x platinum yesterday (December 13). The song is one of Cardi’s biggest hits to date and went number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2018, becoming her second single from her debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy’ to do this. The Latin-infused rap song, produced by Tainy and J. White Did It, earned the “WAP” rapper a Grammy nomination for Record of the Year in 2019.

This isn’t all she is celebrating, as this achievement has officially made Cardi B the first female rapper in history to have 3 RIAA diamond singles. According to Billboard, her other two singles are Bodack Yellow and Girls Like You featuring Maroon 5, which gained its certification in March and November this year. The success of these three songs has translated into other accomplishments for the rapper. They all landed number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and gained over a billion views each on Youtube.

With this latest success, Cardi B joins Katy Perry as the only women in history to have at least three diamond plaques in their name.

In true Cardi B style, she also had good news for her fans about her upcoming album. She told fans that her long-anticipated second album will be released early next year, and she hopes to gain the same amount of success as her first one.