Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion New Song “Bongos” Gets Release Date

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are a dynamic duo, and they are reuniting for another track that fans anticipate to be another hit.

The women previously collaborated on the hit single “WAP,” which has been among the biggest and most successful songs in their respective catalogs. On Monday night, Cardi shared a bright and colorful photo of herself alongside Megan Thee Stallion as she revealed their new track and the release date.

“BONGOS Cardi x Megan Thee Stallion 9/8,” the caption to the photo read.

Cardi is all smiles as she stands tall in blue heels while wearing a lilac-colored bodysuit that fits like a thong. Her pert bum is visible to the camera as the rapper, whose race is framed by multicolored cotton candy curls of purple, blue, light, and dark pink matching her colorful ensemble, smiles widely while holding a lollipop.

Megan is sultry as she sits on a pink stool wearing pink heels and sucking on a lollipop. The rapper also sports a similar wig to Cardi B, but hers features colors blue, green, and pink to match the sky-blue colored bodysuit worn by the “Savage” rapper.

Cardi B teased a surprise for fans on Sunday, and it seems that it’s the collaboration that she is speaking of. The new track is available for pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music. Fans reacted to the announcement with excitement as many spoke about Cardi and Megan’s rap chemistry and ability to make hits.

“Cardi B and Megan about to have another Wap moment,” one fan wrote. “About to break the industry again,” another said.

“They bout to fk sht up again and make the whole world mad AGAIN,” another fan said, referencing the criticisms that Cardi B and Megan received after “WAP” was released.

The release of the collaboration comes just over a week after Cardi B revealed to Vogue Mexico that she won’t be releasing any more collaborations in the run-up to her sophomore album set for release later this year.

“I’m not going to release any more collaborations. I’m going to put out my next solo single,” she said in a spread by Vogue Mexico. “Right now, I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up. Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now. They did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”