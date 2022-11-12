Cardi B Pens Lengthy Tribute To Takeoff: “I will also love you 4L”

Cardi B pens a lengthy tribute to Takeoff on her Instagram, saying that Offset and Quavo are in pain and feeling empty.

Both Offset and Cardi B attended Takeoff’s funeral on Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The couple was spotted with Quavo as they arrived in a black SUV wearing all black. Their arrival together is the first sign of unity we’ve seen from them in months following the Migos split earlier this year that saw Set going solo, leaving the uncle and nephew to be a duo.

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” Cardi wrote. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable. The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss.”

Cardi B received a lot of support from her fans and celebrity peers, including Lil Kim, Lizzo, B Simone, Chance The Rapper, Rvssian, and Safaree.

“As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit,” she continues in her statement. “It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made.”

Cardi B also shared a screenshot of a private message between herself and Takeoff. “Love you too 4L & after thank u sis appreciate it FR,” the late rapper told her in his message.

The Bronx rapper, who is married to a third of the Migos clan, Offset, has been silent on social media since Takeoff’s death almost two weeks ago in Houston. Aside from retweeting a video of the Migos interview on Twitter, she hasn’t said anything publicly until Friday evening.

Takeoff’s death is not just a great loss to his family and close friends but to the entire hip hop community and lifelong fans of the Atlanta rap group.