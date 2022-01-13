Cardi B Reveals Suicidal Thoughts Over Tasha K’s STD Allegations During Testimony

Cardi B became emotional and broke down as she took the stand on Thursday to testify in her ongoing lawsuit against blogger Tasha K.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is suing Tasha K for her comments about the “WAP” rapper in a podcast where she alleged that Cardi B had herpes and prostituted herself while working as a stripper.

On Thursday, the mother of two took the stand as she spoke about the hurtful comments and said that the rumors caused her to have suicidal thoughts. The trial for the federal lawsuit began on Thursday morning in a Georgia courtroom before a jury.

According to Cardi, who took the stand, the horrible comments about her that went viral caused her to become depressed.

“I wanted to commit suicide over the things,” she said.

The comments by Tasha K were made in 2018 and 2019, where she said the rapper had contracted multiple STIs and insinuated it was from her living a prostitute lifestyle.

“I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” Cardi B said on the stand.

Cardi B was not yet a mother, but she said later, the rumors continued unabated, which affected her early days of motherhood. “I didn’t deserve my kid,” she said.

Cardi also reacted to what she thought about Tasha K. “I felt like only a demon could do that s**t,” she said before quickly apologizing to the judge for her foul language.

Cardi B is seeking damages from Tasha K, who is known for her outrageous podcasts digging dirt on celebrities.

Earlier in the case, Tasha K had requested an order from the judge for Cardi B to submit all of her health records. However, the judge only granted access to the results of the Herpes STD test that Cardi volunteered to do.

Cardi said late last year that she would do any and everything to prove Tasha K wrong.