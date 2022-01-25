Cardi B Thank Jurors, Her Fans As She Tries To Put Tasha K Case Behind Her

Cardi B on Tuesday afternoon took the time out to thank fans and supporters while the case against Tasha K was going on.

The rapper won a sizable judgment for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the YouTuber who propounded a campaign of lies and slander against the rapper and was indignant about removing the more than 40 videos she made with the outrageous claims.

Cardi B said on leaving the courtroom, thanked the jurors and fans for their support.

“Thank you to the jurors [who] took time off of their regular lives just like us to be a part of this case and made a very fair and right decision,” she began. “And I want to thank all of you guys [fans] you guys have been in this court for the past two weeks and even though we haven’t been able to talk at all, Every-time I go to the hallways you guys are like keep going Cardi and like ‘stay strong’ because just like I saw, we all saw the videos and you know how hurtful things were and I just want to thank you guys for keeping me strong cause this is very hard for me,” she added.

The rapper continued that she was relieved to be putting the case behind her, which was initially filed in 2019.

“It put me into a lot of emotional distress. These past couple of years have been very difficult for me.”

On Tuesday, the court passed down the judgment on Kebe, known as Tasha K, and her company Kebe Studios and awarded 1.5 million against them in punitive damages as well as costs for Cardi B’s attorney fees which amounted to $1.3 million as well as $250,000 for medical expenses and $1.2 in general damages going past the $4 million mark.

Taska K did not issue a statement except to say she would speak on the lawsuit on her YouTube channel on Wednesday.

The blogger’s Attorney, Sadeer Sabbak, however, said Tasha K plans to appeal the judgment.

“We disagree with the verdict, and we will be filing an appeal,” Kebe’s lawyer Sadeer Sabbak said in a statement Tuesday.

Cardi B earlier said she was happy with the outcome of the case.

“After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness,” she said in her own statement Tuesday.