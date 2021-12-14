Cardi B Tributes Offset On His 30th Birthday “I Love The man you’re becoming”

Cardi B shares a sweet birthday tribute for her husband Offset as he celebrates his 30th birthday.

The Migos rapper officially enters his third decade today, December 14, and his famous wife is making sure he’s feeling special. Cardi B has a lot to celebrate right now after becoming the first female rapper to have three diamond-certified singles. Her historic run in hip hop comes even before she released her sophomore album.

While everyone is talking about her, she is talking about Offset.

“Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy,” Cardi wrote while sharing some photos and videos of herself, Offset, and their children. “I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short. I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party.”

Cardi B has not shied away from being open about everything, especially when it comes to her sexy rendezvous with her husband.

Cardi recently excitedly shared the news about her first time being able to have sex with her husband after having their second child, a baby boy, in September. “6 weeks is up and DAMN! @OffsetYRN I missed you,” she posted on her official Twitter account with the tongue emoji.

The rapper gave birth on September 4 to their baby boy, who they have not shown to the world as yet, neither have they revealed his name.

The power couple also has a three-year-old daughter named Kulture, while Offset has three other children from previous relationships.

Cardi B had previously shared about her post-birth experience having to wait to have sex after Kulture was born.

Offset, Cardi B

At the time, she had stated that she was following the recommendations by doctors to wait to heal before having sex after childbirth. “3 weeks and 4 days Yes b**ch I’m counting, wassup,” she said to a fan who asked about her healing.

Although she had said in 2018 that she wanted to have another child “later in life” the rapper had shared her excitement at welcoming her baby boy.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to remind Cardi B not to have more children as they needed new music.

“No more babies we need a album,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “U betta not have more babies Belcalis we need the album,” another one said as they addressed the beloved rapper by her government name.