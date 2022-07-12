Cardi B’s Sophomore Album Could Arrive This Summer

Cardi B dropped some hints that her sophomore album could be released this summer.

The long wait for Cardi B fans may soon be over. For about four years, fans have been eagerly anticipating her sophomore album, but it’s been delayed for various reasons, including technical difficulties.

However, it seems like the long vigil may soon be over, as, in a recent interview with Vogue Singapore, the Bronx rapper revealed her new album is just around the corner.

That’s according to journalist Amelia Chia who wrote in the cover story and is quoted as saying, “she tells me firmly that she’s not waiting very long – ‘a month or two’ – before her next single, and album, gets released.” Cardi is also the cover page of the July/August issue.

It is believed that the single in question is the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s recently released “Hot Sh*t” collaboration with Kanye West and Lil Durk.

Even though the album has been delayed, she has been putting in the work with singles which are also expected to feature on her next album. They include “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “Up.”

At the beginning of this year, she shared with fans some of the challenges she faced in trying to get the album done, including her “ghetto ass studio,” which was built inside her home.

In addition to that, she also complained about other technical difficulties but always vowed that she would not give up the fight to release her next album. Very little is known about the upcoming album except the two singles mentioned above will feature. Something that she had to defend, as well as some fans, criticized her for trying to increase her streaming numbers by including the tracks.

Whatever the circumstances, fans are looking forward to hearing what she has in store since the release of her 2018 debut Invasion Of Privacy.