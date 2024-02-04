Carey McLeod dominates men’s long jump at New Balance Indoor meet Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Carey McLeod won the men’s long jump in a meeting record at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Boston on Sunday.

McLeod sailed out to 8.20m with his first leap, which was ultimately enough to win by 18cm from Britain’s Jacob Fincham-Dukes (8.02m) while 2021 US champion Ju’Vaughn Harrison (7.87m) finished third.

“I can’t be nervous because I’ve been on the world stage,” said McLeod, a Tokyo Olympian in the long jump and triple jump. “It’s pretty much just to come out here and do what I do in practice. No pressure.”

Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake lost the men’s 60m by one hundredth of a second to Noah Lyles as the US sprinter charged to a 6.44 victory.

Last year Lyles showed that he was more than just a 200m specialist by taking gold over 100m, 200m and 4x100m at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23. After winning the 60m in Boston, the 26-year-old declared that has his sights set on winning a world title over the shortest sprint discipline in Glasgow next month.

He won his heat in 6.54, finishing 0.05 ahead of 2018 world indoor bronze medallist Ronnie Baker. Domestic rival Fred Kerley, the 2022 world 100m champion, won the second heat in 6.57 – a PB by default, given it was his first ever indoor 60m race. Blake was second in that heat in 6.58.

Kerley got off to a strong start in the final, but it was Blake who then powered into a lead and he looked to be on his way to victory. But, as he often does in his outdoor races, Lyles timed his finish to perfection with a late-race surge to get to the finish line first in 6.44.

Not only was it a PB by 0.07 and a world-leading mark, but it also shaved 0.01 off the meeting record set 25 years ago by Maurice Greene. Blake was a close second in 6.45 and Baker took third in 6.54, just 0.01 ahead of Kerley.

Jamaica’s Megan Tapper finished seventh in the women’s 60m hurdles in 8.02. USA’s Tia Jones won in a world-leading meeting record of 7.72. In what was the first discipline on the main programme, Jones was up against world leader Devynne Charlton and outdoor world record-holder Tobi Amusan. Both of those women performed at or near their best, but it wasn’t enough to catch Jones, who powered through to win in 7.72, just 0.04 shy of the world indoor record.

Amusan was second in an African record of 7.75 while Charlton was close behind in third in 7.76, just 0.01 shy of her recent Bahamian record. For the first time in history, four women broke 7.85 in one race as Masai Russell took fourth in 7.84.