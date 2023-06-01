Cargo Handlers stock down 14% Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Cargo Handlers stock down 14% Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Business
Loop News

4 hrs ago – Updated

Three stocks led by Cargo Handlers (CHL) are set to rally on Thursday after losing more than 10 per cent of their value from thin trades to lead major decliners on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

CHL lost 14 per cent of its value on Wednesday to close at $15, followed by Edufocal down 11 per cent to $1.72 and General Accident down 11 per cent to $4.46.

The volumes were thin, with CHL trading 1,000 units, 105,000 units for Edufocal and 50,000 units for General Accident.

Of note is none of these declining stocks released financials or market news, which would support the double-digit declines.

Consequently, traders will see an opportunity to buy at discounts which could push back up the stocks on Thursday.

Even after factoring in the decline, CHL gained 20 per cent year-to-date.

On the winning side, PBS US-denominated shares gained 31 per cent in value to $1.90, Margaritaville Turks up 24 per cent to US$0.112, and Caribbean Assurance Brokers up 16 per cent to $2.55.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 108 stocks of which 64 advanced, 31 declined and 13 traded firm.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 854.92 points (0.25 per cent) to close at 348,657.19 points, and the volume traded amounted to 41,481,507 valued at $208,756,106.96.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 696.33 points (0.21 per cent) to close at 336,533.91 points, and the volume traded amounted to 24,443,891 valued at $149,369,888.21.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 22.41 points (0.60 per cent) to close at 3,785.03 points, and the volume traded amounted to 17,037,616 valued at $59,386,218.75.

