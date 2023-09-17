Carib Cement exports 3,400 metric tonnes of its product to TCI Loop Jamaica



The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News


4 hrs ago

Cement for industrial use all ready for the high seas to the TCI.

Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCCL) on Saturday announced the exportation of 3,400 metric tonnes of cement to the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI).

The amount represents a total of 2,267 jumbo bags of the company’s low-carbon high-early strength (HE) cement product which is used for industrial applications.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director of CCCL, Yago Castro, said the company is in a better position to fully resource the Jamaican market, and any spare capacity will be available for export.

“As soon as we have available product, available capacity, we will always sell it to Jamaica. This is our priority. However, there is a market out there for us. We will actively look for opportunities to reallocate the spare capacity to the export market,” he said.

Castro added that the additional markets are willing to take Carib Cement’s products, and said the company wants to be a viable option for them, especially if they have no cement plant.

The island’s sole cement manufacturer remains optimistic that it will be able to further ramp up export of its cement products with the completion of its US$40 million (Ja$6 billion) kiln expansion project. This should result in an increase in production capacity of up to 30 per cent.

The company said the project is moving apace with engineers being called in from the Mexico-based Cemex to conduct various assessments.

