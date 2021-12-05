Carib Cement gifts 15th community with concrete roadway | Loop Jamaica

Carib Cement gifts 15th community with concrete roadway
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Carib Cement gifts 15th community with concrete roadway

Montego Bay Mayor Leeroy Williams (3rd left) in discussion with (from left) Industrial and Building Solutions Manager of Caribbean Cement Company Limited, Andre Nelson; Chairman for the Northwest St James Trust, Norman Brown; Member of Parliament (MP) for North West St James, Dr Horace Chang; Managing Director for Carib Cement, Yago Castro, and Stakeholder Relations Manager for the company, Balford Denniston, at the recently rehabilitated roadway in Quarry, St James on Wednesday.

Carib Cement Company Limited (CCCL) last week officially opened a 1,200-square-metre section of roadway in Quarry, St James, which was rehabilitated using concrete paving at a cost of some $15 million.

Members of the community were employed during the rehabilitation exercise which lasted for five months.

During the official unveiling of the newly constructed surface, Managing Director of CCCL, Yago Castro, said the Quarry initiative was the largest of 15 similar projects that have been undertaken by the cement company.

“This is an example of more projects that we are doing. We called them concrete pavings. What we are trying to do is to support the different communities throughout Jamaica. This is a solution which we believe is very good for the country because it is very durable. It is made out of cement, but it needs some techniques as well. We, as a company, know how to do this kind of paving. We are trying to promote them at the same time, and the most important thing what we are doing here is supporting certain communities which are in very high need of this kind of solution to improve their welfare,” said Castro.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for North West St James, Dr Horace Chang, who cited that in the past flood waters damaged the thoroughfare, argued that the concrete paving should be more resilient.

“Concrete road is necessary for resilience in the very difficult communities which is subject to heavy run-off. We see this happening more and more as the population around urban centre increases.

“In order to protect the infrastructure we definitely need different material and the ideal material in these areas is cement.

“Roads like these are more resilient,” said Chang.

