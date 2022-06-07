Carib Cement set to pay first dividend in 17 years | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Carib Cement set to pay first dividend in 17 years | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Digicel, Amber partner to kick-start careers for graduates

World Bank dims outlook for global economy amid Russia war

Carib Cement set to pay first dividend in 17 years

Student apprehended after ‘fight, assault’ of female teacher at school

Owners and operators of tourism entities reminded to get licensed

Deaths caused by traffic accidents pass 200-mark; now at 207 says RSU

Intense heat will test Pakistan, West Indies in ODI series

JCF Polygraph Unit refurbished

Files incomplete in 2 double murder cases involving St Mary brothers

Dalton Wint resigns as JFF General Secretary

Tuesday Jun 07

24?C
Business
Loop Business

1 hrs ago – Updated

Carib Cement said the introduction of a dividend reflects the strong operating results and turnaround that the company has experienced over the last years.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Board of Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCCL) will recommend that a dividend payment of J$ 1.5032 per share be made payable to shareholders on August 15, 2022.

If approved by Caribbean Cement shareholders, the dividend payment would be the first in 17 years.

In announcing the dividend recommendation, the board said it intends that this payout will be the start of a sustainable dividend programme that should be aligned to the operating results of CCCL and provide stable returns to shareholders.

Carib Cement said the introduction of a dividend reflects the strong operating results and turnaround that the company has experienced over the last years.

Net profit has increased by 130 per cent over the last four years. Along with the significant operational improvement, management said it has focused on improving the financial profile of CCCL by de-risking the business through deleveraging and reduction in foreign exchange exposure.

“This financial and operational transformation benefits all stakeholders in the company including shareholders, employees, and the local communities in which we serve,” Carib Cement stated.

It added: “Caribbean Cement looks forward to continuing to contribute to the economic development of Jamaica, building a better future for all stakeholders.”

Related Articles

Business

December 8, 2021 10:22 AM

Business

November 1, 2021 10:11 AM

Recent Articles

Our Endz

Digicel, Amber partner to kick-start careers for graduates

Business

World Bank dims outlook for global economy amid Russia war

Business

Carib Cement set to pay first dividend in 17 years

More From

Caribbean News

Dominican Republic cabinet minister killed in office

See also

The Dominican Republic’s minister of the environment and natural resources was shot and killed in his office on Monday, according to officials.
Authorities said Orlando Jorge Mera was shot by an un

Sport

Thompson-Herah wins 100m in Rabat in 10.83

Jamaica’s double Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who had maintained on the eve of competition that she was “not in the best shape” nevertheless delivered a smooth performance at

Sport

Briana Williams runs wind-aided 10.91 in 1st round at Jubilee Series

Olympic relay gold medallist Briana Williams ran a wind-assisted 10.91 seconds (3.4m/s) to dominate her preliminary round heat of the women’s 100m at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series at the Ashen

Jamaica News

Businessman calls for the hiring of skilled persons without degrees

In declaring that many people without degrees are “extremely skilful”, Amber Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dushyant Savadia, says it time for both the private and public sector in Jamaica

Jamaica News

‘Construction mesh not new, but was not being used on local sites’

Eyes On: The Construction Sector

Jamaica News

Four Spanish Town men killed in Sunday night gun attack

Four men were killed and another person injured in a gun attack in Railway Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Sunday night.
They are all from Spanish Town addresses and have been identified as 21

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols