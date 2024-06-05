Carib film and arts festival kicks off today Loop Jamaica

With around 1,600 globally threatened species, the Caribbean is a hotspot for some of the most critically endangered plants and animals.

So, in 2012, to usher in a reliable, long-term funding for conservation and sustainable development in the region, the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) was established as part of the Caribbean Challenge Initiative.

Today, the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund kickstarts a three-day Caribbean Environmental Film and Arts Festival from June 6-8 at 10A West Kings House Road.

10A’s art hub is being prepped for the free-to-the-public festival that’s expected to unite the realms of art and advocacy.

This, by way of their collective goal to champion the conservation of the Caribbean.

‘The Environmental Film and Arts Festival comes at a time when the global community grapples with the urgent challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss, [so] the festival serves as a beacon of hope and a call to action,’ declared Hayden Billingy, technical officer at the ecosystem-based facility for the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund.

From mesmerising paintings to powerful cinematic productions and special multi-genre performances, each work serves as a testament to the correlation of art and the environment.

Through the lens of creativity, organisers of the festival seek to ignite a sense of urgency and responsibility among the attendees.

Each day of the festival is carefully curated to ensure the message of environmental conservation is highlighted.

The opening of the festival will commence at 6:30pm on Thursday, June 6 to include representation from vanguards of Caribbean culture and environment – the Tainos and Maroons.

For 12 hours on Friday, June 7, 11am-11pm, there will be visual arts exhibitions, multiple film screenings, panel discussions and performances.

The final day, Saturday, June 8 will be characterised by immersive youth-focused activities to include the participation of young advocates from communities and school organisations.

Billingy reiterated that ‘the festival is an opportunity for collaboration and networking among individuals and organisations that are committed to the conservation and environmental stewardship of the Caribbean.’

Collaborating with emerging and established artists, filmmakers, and environmental advocates, fuels these efforts.

As a result, attendees will have the opportunity to explore pressing environmental issues, exchange ideas, and connect with like-minded individuals dedicated to preserving rich Caribbean history.

To date, the CBF has provided financing for more than 100 projects across the Caribbean, valued at over US$30m, demonstrating a significant commitment to the preservation of the region’s biodiversity.