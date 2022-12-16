Caribbean Airlines’ Ninth 737-8 Aircraft Starts Commercial Operations

Black Immigrant Daily News

Caribbean Airlines advises that its ninth 737-8 aircraft, 9Y-SUR was introduced into commercial operations on December 16.

The aircraft operated the return flight BW 484/483, from Piarco International Airport to Miami International Airport.

Commenting on the entry into service of the ninth aircraft, CEO Garvin Medera stated: “The entry of our ninth 737-8 aircraft, 9Y-SUR into our commercial schedule, is another milestone in our fleet renewal.

The new fleet has enabled us to provide our customers with a significantly enhanced on-board experience and has also benefited the environment through lower emissions and fuel burn reductions. Customer feedback has been positive, indicating that we’ve been able to deliver on our commitment to REset Expectations.”

Mr. Medera continued: “We are looking forward to 2023 and have some exciting plans in store. Follow our social media channels and download our free mobile App for the latest updates.

I also take this opportunity to extend Season’s Greetings to our customers and valued stakeholders and to thank everyone for supporting Caribbean Airlines.”

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com