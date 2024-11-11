Caribbean American Designers Shine As 2024 CFDA Award Winners 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Oct. 30, 2024: Two Caribbean American designers have made waves as top winners of the prestigious 2024 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards, known as the Oscars of American fashion.

Sevdaliza and Raul Lopez, r., attend the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. Lopez of Luar, a Dominican American designer, took home the Accessories Designer of the Year award for the second time. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Raul Lopez of Luar, a Dominican American designer, took home the Accessories Designer of the Year award for the second time, honored at the event held in the Museum of Natural History on October 28th. Lopez, who grew up in Brooklyn to Dominican immigrant parents, launched his label in 2011, creating edgy takes on classic American sportswear that have captivated a dedicated fanbase. His studio is adorned with racks of bold designs and his signature briefcase-inspired “It” bag, which has become a standout in the fashion world.

Jamaican designer Rachel Scott claimed the Women’s Wear Designer of the Year award at the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Jamaican-born Rachel Scott, founder of Diotima, claimed the Women’s Wear Designer of the Year award. Scott, who won CFDA’s Emerging Designer of the Year in 2023, founded Diotima in 2021 to bring together Caribbean artisanal traditions and urban haute couture. Diotima’s collections are crafted between Jamaica and New York, and Scott’s commitment to supporting Jamaican artisans shines through her designs, which emphasize craftsmanship and cultural storytelling.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jamaican born designer Rachel Scott with her award as the Women’s Wear Designer of the Year and Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

The 2024 CFDA awards also featured a special tribute as the Board of Directors’ Tribute Award was renamed in honor of the late Isabel Toledo, an influential Cuban American designer celebrated for crafting Michelle Obama’s iconic 2009 inauguration look.