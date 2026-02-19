JFJ points to the need for more community based intervention by state agents Four-year-old girl killed, father wounded in Manchester shooting yesterday; police probing incident Four arrested and charged following major police operation in St. Mary Detective Corporal Avarine Morris hailed for being a warrior and champion Three people killed in crashes in three days including 16-year-old boy Gender based violence mobile app 'Am Alive' to be launched this year
Caribbean Cement donates $1.3M in textbook support to schools affected by hurricane Melissa

19 February 2026
Caribbean Cement Company Limited (Carib Cement) has donated $1.3 million in textbook support to schools affected by Hurricane Melissa.

The Category 5 system, which made landfall in October last year, damaged or destroyed several schools across the island.

The beneficiaries of this donation include Success Primary and Infant in Hanover, Brompton Primary and Black River High in St. Elizabeth.

Some of the textbooks are being provided for students preparing to sit the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Other schools are also slated to benefit from the company’s intervention.

Following a handover ceremony at Black River High School, Carib Cement Managing Director, Jorge Martinez explained that the donation is aimed at alleviating the learning loss some students may have experienced.

Additionally, Carib Cement has earmarked cement for affected schools to support rebuilding and repair efforts.

