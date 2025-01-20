Caribbean Congressman, Puerto Rican Commissioner Demand Answers From DHS Over ICE Operations 

News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Jan. 27, 2025: Caribbean-born New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat, (NY-13), Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and Pablo José Hernández, Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico and a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, have called on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, (DHS) to address recent reports of wrongful detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Puerto Rico and New Jersey.

Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka (C), speaks to the press on January 24, 2025, one day after the arrest of migrants by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). ICE reportedly arrested migrants at the Ocean Seafood Depot in Newark. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

In a joint letter to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and acting ICE Director, the lawmakers expressed grave concerns about recent ICE actions.

“We write to express our profound concern regarding recent operations carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New Jersey and Puerto Rico,” the letter reads. “Reports from media in both regions highlight reckless action by ICE agents, which have caused considerable distress within communities. These actions have alarmingly sown fear among residents, disrupted businesses, and raised serious concerns about the behavior of federal agencies and the preservation of due process rights.”

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detain a suspect during a multi-agency targeted enforcement operation in Lyons, Illinois, US, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The letter details two recent operations:

On January 23, 2025 , ICE agents raided a small business in Newark, New Jersey, detaining individuals, including a Puerto Rican military veteran, without presenting a warrant.

On January 26, 2025, ICE agents conducted an operation in Barrio Obrero, Santurce, Puerto Rico, where at least three Dominican nationals were detained after questioning in predominantly Dominican neighborhoods.

The lawmakers have outlined several pressing questions for DHS, including:

How many people were detained during these operations, and what is their current status? Did ICE agents have warrants for those apprehended, and what was the legal basis for questioning individuals who were not identified as targets? What criteria and methodology were used to identify individuals for questioning? Were race or ethnicity factors in these decisions? How many U.S. citizens, including Puerto Ricans, were detained or questioned? Were veterans involved? What measures are in place to prevent wrongful detentions and limit community disruptions during enforcement actions?

Espaillat and Hernández emphasized the need for transparency and accountability, calling on DHS to investigate these operations thoroughly. They argue that such actions undermine trust, raise questions about due process, and unnecessarily disrupt communities.

“The behavior of federal agencies must uphold the rights of all individuals, particularly in communities where trust in government is already fragile,” the lawmakers stated.