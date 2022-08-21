Caribbean Creators: Addis Pablo Loop Jamaica

Caribbean Creators: Addis Pablo Loop Jamaica
Caribbean Creators: Addis Pablo

Reggae instrumentalist Addis Pablo, son of the legendary Jamaican composer, musician and producer Augustus Pablo, gives us a lesson on the melodica — the instrument his late father is credited with popularising in Reggae music.

Throughout his childhood Addis Pablo, real name Addis Swaby, became a natural apprentice of his dad by observing from an early age the day-to-day activities of his dad’s creative process, both in the recording studio and on stage.

By 2005, he began practising his father’s works and developing his own musical style on the melodica and keyboards.

In this episode of Caribbean Creators, Addis Pablo, who now has two albums under his belt, talks inspiration, instrumental music as therapy and much more.

Video shot and edited by Ramon Lindsay

