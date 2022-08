Dezral Long is no stranger to the spotlight. You may have seen one of his many funny comedic skits on social media, witnessed one of his calypso or Dennery Segment performances, or heard one of his inspirational educational talks.

Regardless of how you came across the 22-year-old’s content, his infectious personality shines through everything he does.

We spoke with King Dezral, St Lucia’s newest Calypso King, about his calypso debut, career as a comedian, and much more.