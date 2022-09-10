Caribbean Creators: Jamaican actress Kimberly Patterson on her journey Loop Jamaica

From landing her breakout role in Nick Cannon’s film “King of the Dancehall” without a background in acting to her now getting ready for season five of the American crime family drama “The Family Business” which airs on BET, Jamaican Kimberly Patterson has been on quite the journey.

In this episode of Caribbean Creators, the actress weighs in on the local film industry and talks about how she stays on top of her game on the international stage. And, of course, being able to hear the authentic Jamaican accent on screen is an added bonus.

Did we mention she is also a make-up artist?

Watch this episode to learn more about the talented Jamaican.