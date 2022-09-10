Caribbean Creators: Jamaican actress Kimberly Patterson on her journey Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Caribbean Creators: Jamaican actress Kimberly Patterson on her journey Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Caribbean Creators: Jamaican actress Kimberly Patterson on her journey

Cop, other male, battling for life after knife attack by female

KC begin Manning Cup title defence with big win over Calabar

Defending champs Garvey Maceo held by Kemps Hill in daCosta Cup opener

I Am Fred outbattles 1-9 favourite Mahogany in None Such Sprint

Anger boils in St Ann where men stole cows; cops intensify probe

6 COVID deaths recorded amid 73 new cases, 14.2% positivity rate

Neymar keeps scoring, Donnarumma keeps saving for PSG

Lewandowski can’t stop scoring for Bar?a before Bayern trip

Aidonia’s cannabis strain Banga Kush not for new smokers

Saturday Sep 10

26?C
Lifestyle
Loop Lifestyle

9 minutes ago

Caribbean Creators: Kimberly Patterson

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

From landing her breakout role in Nick Cannon’s film “King of the Dancehall” without a background in acting to her now getting ready for season five of the American crime family drama “The Family Business” which airs on BET, Jamaican Kimberly Patterson has been on quite the journey.

In this episode of Caribbean Creators, the actress weighs in on the local film industry and talks about how she stays on top of her game on the international stage. And, of course, being able to hear the authentic Jamaican accent on screen is an added bonus.

Did we mention she is also a make-up artist?

Watch this episode to learn more about the talented Jamaican.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Caribbean Creators: Jamaican actress Kimberly Patterson on her journey

Jamaica News

Cop, other male, battling for life after knife attack by female

Sport

KC begin Manning Cup title defence with big win over Calabar

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson wins Diamond League 200m title

Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
The Jamaican proved a cut above the field to win the season-ending event in 2

See also

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Missing 6-year-old boy returns home

Six-year-old Niaheim Johnson of Passage Fort in Portmore, St Catherine who was reportedly missing since September 2 has returned home.
The police provided the update in a release on Friday.
He i

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final in Zurich

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League season ends on Thursday with the final day of the two-day meet in Zurich, Switzerland.
The world’s best athletes are competing for Diamond trophies, top $30,000 p

Sport

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.65 to win 100m Diamond League crown

Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bounced back from defeat in Brussels last weekend to win the Diamond League women’s 100m final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
Cheered on b

CPL

Jamaica Tallawahs beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 34 runs

Led by a half-century from captain Rovman Powell, the Jamaica Tallawahs beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 34 runs in the 12th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket competition at the Da

Jamaica News

Missing Hanover man last seen at work in MoBay

Twenty-year-old Jamar Mason, a customer service representative of Lookout district in Hopewell, Hanover has been missing since Wednesday, September 7.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and is

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols