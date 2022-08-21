Caribbean Creators: Jamaican photog Amber Pinkerton Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
23 minutes ago

Caribbean Creators: Amber Pinkerton

Jamaican image maker Amber Pinkerton migrated to London in the UK less than seven years ago.

In that time she’s been super focused on executing her long-held creative dreams.

At the time of her departure, Pinkerton had no idea what was in store for her in the Old Smoke, but, she can now credit Gucci, Yuhan Wang, Dua Lipa, Converse All Stars, and several magazines (Perfect, The Cut, Document, Re-Edition Magazine) that her work has been featured in.

Most recently, she was listed among Forbes 30-Under-30 for Europe ’22, and made time to shoot a building installation campaign for CitizenM hotel, both gifts that keep on giving.

She is honoured and humbled by the public’s reception of her work, but Loop Lifestyle wanted to find out more in this episode of Caribbean Creators.

