Caribbean Creators: The meltng pot of talent that is Tower Band Loop Jamaica

From performing backing band duties for artistes like Nadine Sutherland, Skeng, Jashii, Teejay, and Marcia Griffiths to releasing their debut single ‘Rich in Spirit’, Tower Band is on a mission to showcase that they represent creativity, uniqueness and entertainment at its best.

With Andre ‘Krys Ras’ on drums, Rayon ‘Professor’ Smith on keyboards, lead guitarist Corey Coombs, bassist Mario ‘King Marz’ Ramsey, and keyboard player David ‘Tesla’ Mclish, as well as sound engineer Shane Willaims and trumpeter and road manager Michael ‘Bear’ Hayle, Tower Band is a melting pot of talent that extends beyond their prowess as musicians.

In fact, they are video directors, music producers, video editors, and song writers, just to name a few of the other hats they wear.

Get to know the trending reggae and dancehall band a little better in this episode of Caribean Creators.

Video recorded and edited by Ramon Lindsay.