Caribbean Creators: The meltng pot of talent that is Tower Band Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Caribbean Creators: The meltng pot of talent that is Tower Band Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Caribbean Creators: The meltng pot of talent that is Tower Band

Arsenal rally to beat Fulham 2-1 and stay perfect

England finish off South Africa for big win in 2nd test

Teen tried to save 10-y-o relative; before both were washed away

Jordon Reign’s to rule in She’s A Maneater Trophy

JUST IN: Second body found in search for girls washed away in St Mary

Liverpool equal scoring record with 9-0 win vs Bournemouth

All Out on Loop: 6ixty kicks off in St Kitts, cricket fans excited

Fernandes gives Man United 1-0 win over Southampton in EPL

Two of St Catherine’s most wanted held by cops

Saturday Aug 27

34?C
Lifestyle
Loop News

6 minutes ago

Caribbean Creators: The melting pot of talent that is Tower Band

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

From performing backing band duties for artistes like Nadine Sutherland, Skeng, Jashii, Teejay, and Marcia Griffiths to releasing their debut single ‘Rich in Spirit’, Tower Band is on a mission to showcase that they represent creativity, uniqueness and entertainment at its best.

With Andre ‘Krys Ras’ on drums, Rayon ‘Professor’ Smith on keyboards, lead guitarist Corey Coombs, bassist Mario ‘King Marz’ Ramsey, and keyboard player David ‘Tesla’ Mclish, as well as sound engineer Shane Willaims and trumpeter and road manager Michael ‘Bear’ Hayle, Tower Band is a melting pot of talent that extends beyond their prowess as musicians.

In fact, they are video directors, music producers, video editors, and song writers, just to name a few of the other hats they wear.

Get to know the trending reggae and dancehall band a little better in this episode of Caribean Creators.

Video recorded and edited by Ramon Lindsay.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Caribbean Creators: The meltng pot of talent that is Tower Band

Sport

Arsenal rally to beat Fulham 2-1 and stay perfect

Sport

England finish off South Africa for big win in 2nd test

More From

Sport

Thompson-Herah disqualified as Hobbs upsets Jackson in Lausanne 100m

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified from the women’s 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on Friday as her Jamaican compatriot Shericka Jackson lost in a cl

See also

Jamaica News

16 teachers resign from Campion College

Principal says all but one vacancy already filled

Sport

VIDEO: Shelly, Elaine, Shericka confident ahead of 100m clash

With world titles won and continental crowns claimed, many of the sport’s stars will clash again at the Athletissima meeting in Lausanne on Friday as the Wanda Diamond League continues towards its cre

Jamaica News

From slow learner to ‘top boy’, 12-y-o Alex did it for his grandma

Morant Bay High School, located in the cool hills of Highbury, St Thomas, will welcome many new faces when the 2022/23 academic year begins this September, and one of those will be 12-year-old Alex Ta

Jamaica News

Search underway for girls washed away in St Mary river

A search launched for two girls who were swept away while at a river in Jobs Hill, St Mary, washing with their relative on Thursday, is continuing today.
The girls — Kiwanna Ricketts, 10, and Halle

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell clocks PB to beat Grant Holloway in Lausanne

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell produced a new personal best time of 12.99 seconds to win the men’s 110m hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday.
The 21-year-old Broadb

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols