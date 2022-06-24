Caribbean employment below pre-pandemic levels – World Bank survey | Loop Jamaica

A series of surveys conducted by the World Bank last year revealed that employment in the Caribbean has not yet recovered to the levels they were at before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The surveys revealed that “after being severely impacted at the beginning of the pandemic, employment levels showed signs of recovery in 2021, but employment in the Caribbean still remains six percentage points below pre-pandemic levels”, which is an almost two percentage points larger gap than for the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region as a whole.

Women and young persons are more likely to be affected by job losses than men and older persons, the study also concluded.

The results from the High Frequency Phone Surveys (HFPS) conducted by the World Bank in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) among 24 countries in LAC were published on June 21.

The surveys were conducted in two waves in 2021; wave one between May and September and wave two between October and December.

The surveys showed that many workers left the labour force altogether after becoming unemployed due to the pandemic. In the Caribbean, as at December 2021, nine per cent of the pre-pandemic workers reported that they no longer work, and 16 per cent had exited the labour force.

There were six Caribbean countries surveyed: Belize, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica and St Lucia. Of these, Haiti was hardest hit, with 15 per cent of pre-pandemic workers unemployed, while 23 per cent left the labour force.

In Jamaica, nine per cent of pre-pandemic workers were unemployed, while 12 per cent had the labour force.

Of the six countries, St Lucia was least affected, with seven per cent of pre-pandemic workers out of a job, while 11 per cent had left the labour force.

With respect to the impact of the pandemic on labour markets, the survey revealed that “women, young workers, and those with low levels of education and internet connectivity were disproportionately affected.”

The study said 20 per cent of women lost their jobs in the first two months of the pandemic, compared with only eight per cent of men.

According to the survey, women lag far behind men in the pandemic recovery. By December 2021, the gender employment gap (which measures the difference between the employment rates of men and women) increased.

The increase in the gender employment gap from pre-pandemic to December 2021 was largest in Belize (increasing from about 20 per cent to 30 per cent) and lowest in Guyana (from about 26 to 28 per cent).

In Jamaica, the gender employment gap went from about 13 to 18 per cent.

Other findings of the survey were that food insecurity increased during the pandemic; more parents reported that their children were receiving less quality education, and vaccine hesitancy continued to be a challenge.