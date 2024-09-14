Caribbean Flavours boosts earnings with strtegic investments

Caribbean Flavours boosts earnings with strtegic investments
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

4 hrs ago – Updated

CFF Managing Director Derrick Cotterell shares a word with the company’s chief financial officer Ian Kelly at the company’s annual general meeting on September 11, 2024. (Photo contributed)

Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances (CFF) solidified its market position during the financial year ending December 31, 2023, reporting revenues of $900 million. The company recorded a remarkable 121.38 per cent increase in profit before tax, with a gross margin rise of 21.58 per cent. Additionally, earnings per share more than doubled, reflecting CFF’s strong operational performance. These achievements were highlighted at its annual general meeting this week.

CFF Managing Director Derrick Cotterell attributed the company’s success to operational efficiencies and targeted investments. “2023 was a year of consolidating our market position through innovation and quality improvement,” Cotterell stated.

One of the company’s key milestones was upgrading its manufacturing facility, with the installation of high shear and hydraulic mixers, significantly boosting production capacity. In line with these upgrades, air quality improvements were made by installing curtains to create a safer, more efficient environment. These advancements were critical in maintaining CFF’s Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification under Edition 9.0 standards.

CFF also expanded its product offering by launching an ingredients portfolio designed to enhance shelf life and product quality, further strengthening its competitive edge.

Chief Financial Officer Ian Kelly emphasised the strategic importance of these investments. “The team is proud to share the growth achieved through certification, retooling, staff investment, and continuous plant upgrades,” Kelly said. “While challenges remain, we are committed to ensuring our future goals are realised, and shareholders continue to place their confidence in our direction.”

