Caribbean leaders optimistic about 2023 Loop Jamaica

Leaders across the Caribbean are optimistic that their countries will continue to rise above the hurdles caused by COVID-19, the Ukraine-Russia war and climate change.

Incoming Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman, Prime Minister Philip Davis, called on his fellow leaders to remain united since it is the only way our region can attain our development goals.

“Working alone, none of us will be able to overcome the existential threat posed by climate change. Working alone, none of us will be able to fully seize the opportunities of the new world order, where old certainties are fast disappearing, and new technologies favour the agile and the clever,” he said.

“Our community is making great strides towards ensuring food and nutrition security. And we are on track to reduce our food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025. With the help of international partners, we also want to make further progress on our plans to increase the use of renewable energy. This is not only an alternative to expensive fossil fuel-based energy but a critical means of reducing carbon in the fight against climate change.”

Davis stated CARICOM would continue to push for the people of Haiti to create a local solution that will result in the country’s long-term development.

St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew urged residents of the federation not to lose focus on their goals.

“This New Year 2023, I say remain hopeful, keep aspiring, be bold in your actions, remain steadfast and grateful always,” Drew stated.

He said 2023 will be a year of “transition, renewed vision and growth” for St Kitts and Nevis as they look to become a sustainable island state.

The PM noted that the transition gives islanders a chance to review the foundations of its economy and advance in new areas.

Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne is pleased that the country has managed to rebound successfully from the ravages of COVID-19, which caused a serious dent in the economy.

Browne, who is up for re-election on January 18, boasted the country has achieved growth by attracting new investment in sectors such as construction and tourism.

Browne warned that the global economy has not stabilised and the issues that Antigua and Barbuda faces will continue.

Guyanese President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali said 2022 was a great year for the country as it recorded significant economic growth along with reductions in crime.

Ali said 2023 will be a year focused on “propelling our people-centred and inclusive national agenda”.

Some projects planned for 2023, include increasing shrimp and agriculture production and completing major roadworks such as the Linden to Mabura Road.

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit plans to push ahead with its mandate to build a resilient nation and strong economy,

“The world is a place of great uncertainty, and the prediction is that 2023 will be another difficult year. The Government is working toward economic stimulation and job creation with domestic infrastructural works programme, a resurging tourism product and new hotels. We expect the new airport, during construction and once completed, to contribute to improving the lives and livelihoods of Dominicans,” he stated.

“As a small island developing state however, Dominica will remain vulnerable to international conditions. We give you the commitment that whatever the circumstances, this country and citizens will face them unified; with Government and people standing and working shoulder to shoulder, determined to overcome and succeed,” he added.