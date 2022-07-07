Caribbean ripe with optimism for NFTs | Loop Jamaica

The attitudes of Caribbean people towards non-refungible tokens (NFTs) are shifting positively. That’s according to Dario Barthley co-founder of Chattabox Company the owners of Chattaboxes NFTs.

“After a few successful Caribbean NFT products and persons seeing the results of the same, I think that attitudes are shifting and the region is now ripe with optimism in relation to NFT’s/cryptocurrencies,” said Bathley.

The Antiguan-based Barthley asserts that the digital assets which are bought and sold online using mainly cryptocurrencies are a viable way forward and that Caribbean countries should strive to adapt quickly to keep up with first-world countries.

Caribbean creatives and celebrities including sprint legend Usain Bolt have taken advantage of the growing popularity of NFTs and have recently launched their own.

The Chattaboxes NFTs were launched in March of this year and Barthley shared that ‘community’ was the inspiration behind the products.

“The idea of NFTs exactly aligns with the goals of Chattabox, which are to create a strong community of like-minded individuals who want to have a worldwide impact. The ability to tangibly be able to know what your support base is like and reward them for being such, will be a powerful mechanism for organisations in years to come.”

In a bid to spread awareness of the benefits of NFTs, Chattabox Company hosted a NFT brand launch on Wednesday, July 6 at District 5, R Hotel in Kingston. The edutainment event featured reggae artiste Jessie Royal.

“Our aim is to bring forward-thinking Caribbean people together, along with giving us a voice in mainstream media and since music is one of the West Indian products that have transcended regional boundaries, we view it as a good tie-in,” he said.

He added: “Patrons can expect to have fun in a space curated for their enjoyment, through informative presentations on how they can positively impact the region and their own futures. They will learn about cryptocurrencies, NFT, blockchain, and Chattabox in general while having fun.