News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 21, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Jan. 21, 2022:

The US is Now Warning Against Travel To Almost a Dozen Caribbean Countries. They are: The Turks & Caicos, The Bahamas, Jamaica, Sint Maarten, Guyana, Grenada, The BVI, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, Suriname and Bermuda.

Canada is still warning against “non-essential” travel to the Caribbean.

Singer and producer Pharrell Williams has announced a new lifestyle and design-forward project with Miami-based hospitality and nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman. Somewhere Else, a new resort that will be part of Atlantis Paradise Island. It Is Set to Open in 2024.

Belize has announced new entry requirements for travelers as of Feb. 15th. All travelers will now be required to buy Belize Travel Health Insurance at a cost of $18 to provide coverage for up to $50,000 in medical expenses related to COVID-19 treatment for a period of up to 21 days.

The Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire has updated its entry travel protocols. Fully vaccinated visitors can travel to Bonaire with either a negative rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours before departure or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure.

St Barth’s is now accepting either PCR or antigen tests taken within 48 hours before the departure flight to St Barth. That’s a loosening of what had been a recent change to a 24-hour testing requirement.

And Caribbean Airlines and Copa Airlines are offering airfare deals to Guyana’s largest city, Georgetown, from U.S. cities – ATL/LAX/JFK//MIA, starting at under $400 round-trip.

