The US is warning Americans to reconsider travel to Martinique and Guadeloupe as protests rocks the islands.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 25, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Nov. 25, 2021:

The US Is Warning Americans To Reconsider Travel to Aruba, Curacao and the French West Indies.

The Only Low COVID-19 Destinations Now In The Caribbean According To The CDC Are: Montserrat, Sint Eustatius, Saint Barth’s and Saba.

Jamaica is broadening the areas fully-vaccinated travelers can visit without quarantine. As of Nov. 18th, the country is dropping its quarantine requirement for fully-vaccinated travelers staying outside the country’s “resilient corridor” who meet specific pre-arrival testing requirements.

All fully vaccinated travelers entering Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, with a World Health Organization-approved vaccination and a negative PCRtest, taken no more than 72 hours before travel, will no longer be required to quarantine for 48 hours upon arrival in the country.

The Cayman Islands is now officially reopened to “verified vaccinated travelers.” All inbound travelers must register and apply with Travel Cayman and show proof of vaccination and/or travel insurance.

Frontier Airlines is launching another new nonstop route to the Caribbean, with service from Orlando to Antigua and Barbuda. The new nonstop flights gets underway on Dec. 4, with service weekly on Saturdays.

And Blue Diamond Resorts Is Offering web-exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings and escape to Royalton Luxury Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts. For a full list of pricing and resort details, visit Royalton Luxury Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts.