News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 16, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Good news for the Caribbean this year as forecasters anticipate an average Atlantic hurricane season with 12 to 17 named storms.

But forecasters are also predicting an increase in heat waves and hotter nights as well as intense rain and flash flooding in some regions until November.

Get ready to fly non-stop from Orlando to St. Maarten on Frontier Airlines. Frontier’s Orlando-St Maarten service is now operating once weekly, on Saturdays, between Orlando International Airport and St Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport.

American Airlines is launching new flights this winter to some of the most popular vacation destinations. The carrier’s hub airport in Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) will have nonstop daily flights to Belize City, Belize (BZE); Curaçao (CUR); Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP); and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands (STX) in the Caribbean.

Book at aa.com

This Nov. 4th you will be able to fly non-stop for the first-ever from Los Angeles International Airport to Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport in the Bahamas on JetBlue. Book on jetblue.com.

Get to Summer Sizzle in the BVI this July 26th-31st via the first ever daily nonstop Flight from Miami to Beef Island , BVI via American Airlines. Book on aa.com

Blue Diamond Resorts Royalton Grenada​ is offering a Pay now, Save More package that includes 20% off your stay when paying upfront. Book Now HERE

Spice Island Beach Resort located on Grand Anse Beach in Grenada is offering an Escape for the Summer package from now until July 29th that​includes 20% off rates and free stays for up to two children (ages 5-11) when sharing a room with adults. Book at spiceislandbeachresort.com

And Be one of the first to experience An Ascent Cruise by booking one of the Preview sailings, such as the 4-Night Western Caribbean voyage on November 22, 2023, or the 3-Night Bahamas getaway on November 26, 2023. Book Now HERE