News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 27, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

The Canadian government is warning nationals again to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to Belize, Guyana, The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago due to high crime rates. It also warns against all travel to Haiti due to the threat posed by kidnappings, gang violence and the potential for civil unrest throughout the country.

On May 5th, Air France will introduce a weekly direct flight between Cayenne (French Guiana) and Belém (Brazil) – the city of mango trees. The flight will take off from Pointe-à-Pitre and fly to Fort-de-France, Cayenne and then Belem, allowing customers from Guadeloupe and Martinique to also travel to Brazil without having to make a connection.

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville brand is opening its newest Caribbean hotel in Belize. The highly-anticipated Resort will be opening in the Ambergris Caye area in April.The first rooms that can be booked are available starting April 2nd.

Caribbean Airlines is adding more flights between Trinidad for the period February 12 to 26, for the Trinidad Carnival. The additional flights are now open for sale via caribbean-airlines.com.

Royal Caribbean says The World’s Largest Cruise Ship Ever – its ‘Icon of The Seas,’ will be on the seas by October or November 2023. The nearly 1,200-square-foot ship will hold close to 7,600 passengers and 2,805 staterooms.

Travel from Fort Lauderdale, Fl to The Dominican Republic between May 31 and June 5th and get a round trip flight plus 5 nights at the all inclusive Riu Republica hotel for USD 810 per person. Book on CheapCaribbean.com.

Fly from Houston to San Juan Puerto Rico between March 6-9th and stay at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve for USD 789 per person. Book on Expedia

And just incase you are travelling from Toronto to a Caribbean destination and need to check a third bag, be prepared to shell out a whopping $225 CAD/USD. the first bag costs 30 CAD/USD while the second is 50 CAD/USD.