Caribbean Travel Updates And Deals

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Jan. 4, 2024: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is warning its nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to or in Trinidad and Tobago due to violent crime there.

Neil Patrick Harris was among the Celebs helping to ring in the New Year at AtlantisParadise Island on December 31, 2023 in Nassau, Bahamas.

A Florida teen traveling alone on Frontier Airlines from Tampa to Cleveland “mistakenly boarded a different flight” and wound up in Puerto Rico. Logan Lose, 16, waved goodbye to his family at Tampa International Airport on Dec. 22 and headed toward his first solo flight to visit his mom in Ohio for the holidays, WFLA reported. The teen saw other passengers boarding and got in line, but the flight to Cleveland and another to San Juan departed from the same gate — and the one to the Caribbean island took off first, Frontier rep Jennifer de la Cruz told the outlet.

Plan to be in Anguilla this year for the Anguilla Culinary Experience in May. Online ticketing is now open for the annual epicurean festival that is set from Thursday, May 23rd through Sunday, May 26th, 2024 at the island’s top resorts, restaurants and villas. Get tickets at AnguillaCulinaryExperience.

JetBlue airlines has a winter a Caribbean escape to Aruba at the super affordableprice of just $124 one-way from New York and New Ark. Book at https://www.jetblue.com/destinations/aruba-flights.

And the Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort in St. Croix is offering an exclusive post-holiday deal this January. Travelers will receive a $250 resort credit. The offer is valid for stays of five (5) nights or more in a Great House Ocean View category or higher. The credit can be applied toward enhancing experiences at The Buccaneer, including dining, golf, tennis or spa services but travelers must book between Jan. 1 and 30, 2024, for travel between Jan. 4 and Dec. 21, 2024. Use code JAN250 when making reservations.