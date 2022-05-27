CaribbeanMoms.com podcast launches in Jamaica | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica has a new parenting podcast with the launch of the CaribbeanMoms.com podcast series, providing expert insight, advice, support, conversation, and celebration for the moms of the Caribbean.

The podcast is the pre-cursor to the launch of the all new CaribbeanMoms.com website, which will be live in June 2022.

“Hosted by leading broadcaster, Emprezz Golding, the new audio series plans to relieve some parental stress and have some fun along the way as Emprezz and her guests support and celebrate the role of mothers across the region,” according to a release announcing the launch.

“Expert contributors will share the most up to date and practical information and bust some myths along the way that have lingered through the generations.”

Nestl?, the world’s largest food & beverage company, has come on board as the launch partner for CaribbeanMoms.com podcast.

Commenting on the partnership, Ryan Bandoo, consumer marketing manager – Baby Foods, at Nestl? said: “This is a key partnership for us as it aligns with our strategy of educating parents and providing the necessary knowledge to assist with the journey of parenthood. The podcast has content that is very relevant to parents and addresses many key topics in an entertaining way.”

Commenting on the launch, Alana Fearon, editorial director for Caribbeanmoms.com and former global head of content for Digicel Group said:

“Parenthood can be a challenging journey so CaribbeanMoms.com aims to be a helping hand along the way to help to overcome some of the stress of parenthood. We are building a community of mothers who are all facing similar challenges every day and we will work together towards making their lives that little bit easier. Being a mom is the most important job in the world so we’re hopeful our guests and experts can help to shine a light on that and truly support and celebrate the moms of the Caribbean.”

The first episode is themed ‘Getting back to your best self after baby’ and features expert advice from Dr Sara Lawrence Lewis, founder and consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Charis Women’s Wellness Centre, and also, Kimberly Hoffman expert physiotherapist and founder of The Mummy Tummy Guide.

Host Emprezz Golding described the first episode as offering “actionable advice to women to help get them back to a healthy physical and mental state after becoming a mom”.

She added: “Women’s minds and bodies are in a constant state of change, rarely more so than in the aftermath of giving birth. We discuss acceptance of change and a step-by-step guide to returning to a healthy physical and mental state.”