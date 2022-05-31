Caribshopper now shipping to customers in Canada | Loop Jamaica

Caribbean e-commerce website Caribshopper has expanded its operation to include shipping to customers in Canada. This means that the Caribbean diaspora in the North American country can now order Caribbean-made products online and have the items shipped directly to them.

CEO of Caribshopper, Kadion Preston says this is an opportunity for the diaspora and Caribbean lovers in Canada to support the economic growth of Caribbean territories.

“Since Caribshopper launched in 2021, we have been driven by a vision to bring ‘home’ to those missing it the most, with authentic Caribbean products, unbeatable convenience, and competitive prices. For more than one million Caribbean-lovers living in Canada, this is an opportunity like never before to stay connected to and support the growth of the Caribbean.”

“Canadian consumers can enjoy browsing the site that features over 6,500 products. They are bound to find what they’ve been missing and can get to know up-and-coming brands that offer a modern twist on traditional Caribbean excellence, and most times they do. Canadian shopper, Richard T expressed joy and gratitude for his order through Caribshopper,” a release from the company said.

Customers in Canada can also shop in their local currency, with all duties and taxes included in checkout. They can enjoy five-day shipping, free shipping on select orders, and a dedicated customer support line for queries and concerns. In addition, new customers get a 15 per cent discount on their first order.

Meanwhile, the company’s PR and Digital Media Strategist, Suzzane Cousins says Canada was chosen as Caribshopper’s next market in part because of how close it is to the Caribbean.

“Canada was a logical next step. Not only are we aware of the millions residing in Canada who have ties to the culture and who miss Caribbean products, but its proximity to the Caribbean makes it a perfect place for customers to enjoy our convenient 5-day shipping,” she said. Adding that the company is looking to expand into UK and Europe by the end of this year.

Caribshopper delivers some of the most iconic Jamaican and Trinidadian products in the categories: food and drink, beauty and wellness, home and living, jewellery, apparel, and paper and novelty.

In a little over a year, they have become a go-to source for thousands of US residents each month who are longing for a piece of ‘home’ found in Caribbean culture.