CARICOM backs BVI’s stance against direct rule from the UK | Loop Jamaica

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) expressed its “deep concern” over a recommendation by a Commission of Inquiry (COI) that parts of the British Virgin Island’s constitution should be suspended to allow the United Kingdom to exercise direct rule to fix governance issues.

In a statement this afternoon, CARICOM said it supports the BVI Government and people in their objection to this recommendation.

The 15-member trade bloc notes Virgin Islanders and their elected representatives can implement changes needed to ensure better transparency and accountability without the UK imposing direct rule.

CARICOM said direct rule will be a “retrograde step” toward the colonial period.

“The imposition of direct rule, and the history of such imposition in the Caribbean, was never intended to deliver democratic governance or to be an instrument of economic and social development of our countries and peoples,” CARICOM said.

“CARICOM believes that any action to suspend the House of Assembly in the BVI and impose direct rule from London would be inconsistent with the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Accordingly, CARICOM reminds the United Kingdom of its international obligations in respect of United Nations Resolution 1514 of 1960 – the United Nations Declaration on The Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples.”