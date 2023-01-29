CARICOM Statement on Haiti Violence

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is deeply concerned that the contrasting incidents involving the Haitian national Police indicate the severity of the challenges that the police face as well as further breakdown in security in Haiti.

CARICOM strongly condemns the killing of police officers and expresses its condolences to the families of the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The anger and dismay of the police at the gruesome killings of their colleagues, 78 killed since July 2021and 14 to date this January, are shared by all. However, abandoning the role of the security forces to protect every citizen and maintain public order further destabilizes the country. The protest actions by members of the police service against the Prime Minister cannot be condoned.

CARICOM urges the members of the Haitian National Police to safeguard peace and order and refrain from actions which could only serve to foster even greater damage to the country and its people.

NewsAmericasNow.com